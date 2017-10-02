Regardless of how hard we may try Kylie and her sisters are here to stay! So, I have come to just deal with it.

From, ABC Air Power – If those Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors are true, that baby will be the best-dressed tot in tinsel town. For now!

Sources tell TMZ that the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star has plunked down nearly $70,000 online for high-end designer clothes and baby items, as well as sneaking out to a few stores in the San Fernando Valley.

Says one insider, “This is gonna be the best-dressed kid you’ve ever seen.”

Kylie is rumored to be about five months along and expecting a girl with rapper Travis Scott.

Life of Kylie airs Sundays on E!

Back to me, how many parents are with me saying that I give it a couple months. As soon as that little baby spits up on a $500 outfit you will have that little one walking around in just its diaper like the rest of us were raised! $70,000 on baby clothes, please, does she know how fast kids grow. That is just throwing away good money that could be used for something productive. Like umm, hurricane victims, culture, arts, education. I am just saying this because I wasn’t raised like that and I definitely don’t have money like that to spend on baby clothes. maybe if I did I would do the same but

