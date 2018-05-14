Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Adele’s ‘When We Were Young’

Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl shared a very special daddy-daughter moment on stage Sunday night at a charity concert benefitting CSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco.

After playing acoustic versions of the Foo’s biggest songs, including “My Hero”, “Everlong” and “Times Like These”, Grohl brought out his 12-year old daughter Violet for a cover.

Telling the crowd, “I remember her saying, ‘Dad, you’re not even the best singer in the family,'” the pair launched into Adele’s “When We Were Young.”

Then Grohl brought out his 9-year-old daughter Harper for an acoustic performance of 2017’s “The Sky Is A Neighbourhood”.

