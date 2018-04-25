Is It Wrong to Put Ketchup on a Hot Dog? #makehotdogsgreatagain

Current men's champion Joey Chestnut, of San Jose, CA., holds a tray of hot dogs during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn Borough Hall, in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. Chestnut weighed-in at 221.5 pounds. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, which was established in 1994, if you’re over 18 you should never put ketchup on a hot dog.

Former president, Barack Obama told food T.V. star, Anthony Bourdain that anyone over 8-years-old shouldn’t put ketchup on a hot dog. Heinz tried to change the stigma in 2017 by rebranding their ketchup as “Chicago Dog Sauce” but the idea was met by opposition on Twitter when people used GIFs calling the sauce a “crime”.

Do you think putting ketchup on a hot dog is okay?

#makehotdogsgreatagain Tweets

