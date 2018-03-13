James Blunt just burned John Mayer on Twitter

James Blunt is known for his wit on Twitter, and John Mayer just found out how quick he can burn you via social media, and fans absolutely loved it! Blunt brought back a Mayer tweet from 2017 that said, “If you’re pretty, you’re pretty, but the only way to be beautiful is to be loving. Otherwise, it’s just ‘congratulations about your face.” The tweet was making reference to Blunt’s hit from 2004 ‘You’re Beautiful.’ To which Blunt replied, “Mate, I’ve covered this already.” Blunt’s fans found the jab amusing. “@JamesBlunt is at it again! He spares no one. I repeat, no one.” tweeted one fan about the jab. What do you think about Blunt’s comeback to Mayer’s tweet?