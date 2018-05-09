Jordan Peele announces new horror film

Jordan Peele plans on making us jump out of our seats again. He announced the title of his upcoming thriller. It’s called Us. Peele tweeted out a photo of a poster for the film that teased, “A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.” The film will be written and directed by Peele and is scheduled for release in March 2019. The Hollywood Reporter speculated that Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther’s Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss from A Handmaid’s Tale are in talks to star in the movie. Did you think Jordan Peele would be the new king of thrillers?