If today wasn’t already tough enough, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty, the beloved American singer-songwriter, died Monday at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest, CBS confirmed.

Petty was on life support at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. The decision was made to remove him from life support after finding out he was lacking brain activity. You can read the entire story from CBS News here. Let’s celebrate what he has given us over the years.

