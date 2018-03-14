Do you know what today is? It’s March 14 aka Pi Day. So whats the big deal with Pi?

Madhavan subsequently calculated pi to 11 decimal places. Later, in 1707, Welsh mathematician William Jones was the first to use the Greek letter pi (π) to denote the constant ratio, though it wasn’t until 1737 that Swiss mathematician and physicist Leonhard Euler popularized the use of the symbol

Now that you know that. Here Are Some of Today’s Pi(e) Day Deals

In honor of Pi Day restaurants and grocery stores across the country have some deals to celebrate the day. Pizza spots like Blaze Pizza and Your Pie will give $3.14 deals on their pizza pies. Other pizza chains have deals as well. Bojangle’s has a $3.14 deal on their sweet potato pies, and if you’re a fan of the chicken pot pies at Boston Market, they have a buy one get one free deal that you don’t want to miss. Make sure to check with your favorite store or restaurant to find out if they’re offering Pi Day deals for you, whether you love math or not. Did you know that today was Pi Day? Do you know of any other deals going on today?

Pi Day celebrates a mathematical constant