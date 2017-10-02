PrayForVegas

UPDATE: Stephen Paddock, 64, is the man suspected of opening fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400, according to police.

Cops responded to the scene Sunday night and breached the door to the suspect’s room on the 32nd floor. He is now dead. Officials said they did not believe there were any more shooters.

Police said the gunman was believed to be a local resident. The motive was unclear.

Authorities were looking for a companion of the shooter, Marilou Danley, and authorities later said this morning, “We’re confident — but not 100 percent sure — we have located the female person of interest.”

Many of the witnesses were attending the final night of a country music concert — the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival — which was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay at the time of the shooting.

At least 50 dead, 400 injured after mass shooting in Las Vegas