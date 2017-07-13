Shop Local First And Support Local Retailers!

The All New 106.5 Jack FM encourages you to think before you shop online, and shop local first!
Here’s why:
Local retailers typically offer better customer service.
- Local retailers’ personal reputations are at stake. They live here, work here and play here. They’re more likely to “get it right” the first time and “make it right” when necessary.
- Local business owners tend to hire people with a passion for the products they sell.
- Local retailers help you find the right product. You can try on clothes to make sure they fit, you can learn about a product’s origin and how to properly use your new device.
- At local retailers, you buy the product today and you take it home today. If it’s not what you want, you return it today and get your money back today. Local is typically faster.
- Local retailers are typically more creative – if you go into a local store and they don’t have the exact item you need, most of the time they can point you towards suitable (often better) local alternatives.
Local retailers strengthen your local economy.
- Local retailers return a larger chunk of each dollar to the local community. Local businesses are more likely to use local services, locally-sourced materials, and local labor.
- Local retailers create local jobs providing a means for you, your family and your neighbors to earn a living.
- Good local jobs equate to safer communities, healthier families, and less crime.
- Local retailers increase healthy commercial activity in neighborhoods. When you go to one local business, you’re also introduced to other nearby businesses.
Local retailers provide greater support to local communities.
- Local retailers are critical to supporting community events and local charities – with billions of dollars donated every year. When was the last time someone from a major online retailer bought the athletic uniforms for your kids and volunteered at your local fundraiser?
- Local retailers provide vital funding and staffing for local initiatives. Organizations staffed by volunteers from local businesses include: main street and beautification groups, local festivals, local homeless shelters, local churches and local community events.
- Local retailers pay local taxes – from sales taxes to local property taxes, local businesses play a critical role to ensure adequate funding for streets, parks and the infrastructure that we all use.