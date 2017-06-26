Tell Us Why You Love The All New 106.5 Jack FM

We are excited to bring JACK FM to East Texas listeners!

Obviously, John Tesh and Tom Kent were a big part of the success at Sunny 106.5. If you will give JACK FM a listen for a few weeks, we think you’ll enjoy this fun new way we deliver most of the same hits you’ve come to love on our station. Thanks for being a loyal Sunny 106.5 listener, and we really appreciate your feedback.

If you’d like, you can go ahead and tell us what you like about Jack FM by leaving a message after the tone or sending an email to [email protected], that’s [email protected]. We really appreciate your feedback, and thanks for being a loyal KOOI 106.5 listener.