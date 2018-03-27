What, the What?

A 100-year-old ficus tree that stands as a focal point of a local park in Fort Myers, Florida, has a human bride.

Karen Cooper, 60, wed the tree during a community event on March 24 at the Snell Family Park as part of a neighborhood effort to save the tree from being cut down.

“When I heard the city was planning to cut it down, I was like, ‘I don’t think so,'” Cooper, who has been living in Fort Myers for nearly 40 years, told ABC News. “I’m just having fun with something very serious.”

The tree’s 8,000-foot canopy extends into a neighboring lot that’s for sale for $1 million.

“The tree is the focal point of a very sweet neighborhood park, and without it, the park would just be a vacant lot,” she said. “People get married at this park… but I married the tree.”

As many as 80 people from the neighborhood came out to the ceremony and there was music, flowers, and food, Cooper said.

Cooper described the event as “tree-mendous.”