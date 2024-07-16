101 sports documentaries worth streaming now

During a breathless summer of world-class sport, there have been only a rare few hours when the Tour De France, Wimbledon and the European Championships have not been vying for your attention.

Then again, with those events coming to their conclusion there’s little time before the Olympic flame burns again in Paris. If you are not planning on moving from your sofa this summer, we can hardly blame you.

This is especially true if you are also a fan of sports documentaries. With a new one appearing nearly every week on a streaming platform, the range of choice for sports fans, or even those who simply stumble across its screening, has never been wider.

Because there is such depth and breadth to the sports catalog, you may require a TV guide to work out which documentaries are worth watching and those that are maybe left leaving for another day.

This led OLBG to create its own guide, and of the plethora of sports documentaries that are currently available, we have whittled it down to 101 by using IMDb’s own ratings and votes as of June 1, 2024, to create a weighted average.

1: The Last Dance – 9.28

An in-depth documentary series on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, highlighting his competitive spirit, the team’s internal dynamics, and the pressure of maintaining their legacy during the 1997-1998 NBA season. Just like how Jordan is considered the greatest of all-time, this documentary arguably earns itself the same status.

2: Baseball – 7.98

Ken Burns’ comprehensive documentary series that covers the history of America’s favorite pastime, exploring the cultural impact, major players, and key events from its inception in the 19th century to the modern era. Even if you are not a fan of baseball at the start of the documentary, you will be by the end of it.

3: Sachin – 7.91

A heartwarming documentary on the life of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, detailing his journey from a young prodigy to a national icon, and his influence on cricket and Indian society. If you are a cricket fan, this story will certainly hit you for six.

4: Bandon Mein Tha Dum! – 7.88

This documentary recounts India’s historic victory against Australia in the 2020-2021 Test series, highlighting the resilience and determination of the Indian cricket team against formidable odds. A gripping story that offers a behind the scenes look at such a gripping series win on enemy territory.

5: Senna – 7.80

A riveting biographical film about Ayrton Senna, one of Formula One’s most talented and charismatic drivers, focusing on his career, rivalry with Alain Prost, and tragic death during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Senna may have gone far too soon but 30 years later his legacy still lives on thanks to stunning film.

6: 30 for 30 – 7.76

An acclaimed ESPN series of sports documentaries, each episode offering a unique perspective on significant events, personalities, and untold stories across various sports, directed by different filmmakers. More a group of stories rather than a single documentary, once you watch one, you will be searching to find many more.

7: Sunderland ‘Til I Die – 7.73

A behind-the-scenes look at Sunderland AFC’s struggles and triumphs over several seasons, capturing the passion of its fans and the challenges faced by the club in its quest for success. Not for the fainthearted if you are a supporter of the Mackems, but bordering on comedy if you support their nearest rivals.

8: Last Chance U – 7.71

Following junior college football teams, this series delves into the personal and athletic challenges of players seeking to revive their football careers and achieve their dreams against the backdrop of demanding expectations. Forget the glitz of the NFL, this is all about the grit of the college game.

9: The Art of Flight – 7.61

A visually stunning documentary that showcases extreme snowboarding, featuring breathtaking stunts, picturesque locations, and the dedication of top snowboarders pushing the limits of their sport.

10: The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team – 7.50

Chronicling the Australian cricket team’s efforts to rebuild after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, this documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at their journey toward redemption and restoring pride in their cricketing legacy. Even if you do not consider yourself a cricket fan, this is definitely worth a watch.

11: Free Solo – 7.49

This gripping documentary follows Alex Honnold’s daring attempt to climb El Capitan in California’s Yosemite National Park without ropes, capturing the preparation, risks, and psychological challenges of free solo climbing.

12: All or Nothing: Manchester City – 7.49

An all-access look at Manchester City’s 2017-2018 season, documenting the strategies, challenges, and triumphs as the team, led by Pep Guardiola, aims for domestic and European football glory. This fly-on-the-wall documentary peels back the curtain on the Etihad outfit and displays just what makes the Spanish managerial legend tick.

13: The Class of ’92 – 7.48

A nostalgic look at the six Manchester United youth players who rose to prominence in the early 1990s, including David Beckham and Ryan Giggs, exploring their impact on football and their enduring legacy. Integral in the success of the club under manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the film shows how good you needed to be in order to play under the Scottish great.

14: Dark Side of the Ring – 7.47

A documentary series exploring the controversial and tragic stories in professional wrestling, uncovering the darker aspects of the sport through interviews with insiders, wrestlers, and experts. Although not strictly a sport, there is enough entertainment for those who like their body slams and their choke holds.

15: Formula 1: Drive to Survive – 7.47

An inside look at the high-octane world of Formula 1 racing, featuring behind-the-scenes access to teams, drivers, and the intense competition as they navigate the challenges of each racing season. This documentary has been attributed to the rise in popularity of the motorsport discipline and with a boom in support stateside, this may be the smartest move the sport has ever made.

16: Cheer – 7.37

This documentary series follows the Navarro College cheerleading team, revealing the rigorous training, intense competitions, and personal sacrifices involved in the pursuit of national championships in collegiate cheerleading. Get your pom-poms ready for this one.

17: All or Nothing: Arsenal – 7.36

An in-depth look at Arsenal FC’s 2021-2022 season, documenting the team’s strategies, challenges, and key moments as they strive for success under manager Mikel Arteta in the Premier League. Another top tier effort from Amazon as they track the Gunners and their bid to reach the Champions League – a bid that ultimately failed.

18: Beyond the Mat – 7.33

A revealing documentary that delves into the lives of professional wrestlers outside the ring, exploring the physical and emotional toll of their careers and the complexities of the wrestling industry. Not for the fainthearted, this film is a lot more than just chin locks and toe holds in the squared circle.

19: Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In – 7.28

An intimate portrait of Sir Alex Ferguson, one of football’s greatest managers, reflecting on his life, career, and achievements with Manchester United, as well as his recovery from a life-threatening brain hemorrhage. Anybody who ever wanted an insight into how the best leaders lead, this is the documentary for you.

20: All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur – 7.28

A behind-the-scenes documentary on Tottenham Hotspur’s 2019-2020 season, focusing on the team’s dynamics, the arrival of manager José Mourinho, and the challenges faced in a turbulent football season. Box office viewing from a box office manager and once you add a global pandemic into the mix, even a scriptwriter could not have invented a season-long story of this nature.

21: The Crash Reel – 7.23

The story of snowboarder Kevin Pearce, who suffered a traumatic brain injury before the 2010 Winter Olympics, and his journey of recovery, resilience, and the complexities of returning to the sport he loves.

22: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story – 7.21

This documentary chronicles the improbable success of the Brawn GP team in the 2009 Formula One season, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of turning a struggling team into champions. A team purchased from the ashes of Honda’s Grand Prix effort was never meant to win the world title. Sometimes, things are just meant to be.

23: TT3D: Closer to the Edge – 7.19

A thrilling look at the Isle of Man TT motorcycle race, focusing on the riders’ passion, bravery, and the dangers they face in one of the most perilous motorsport events in the world. If you like your documentaries to be high-octane, you may want to strap yourself in for this one.

24: Captains of the World – 7.15

This series follows the journeys of various national football team captains as they lead their teams through the qualifying stages and challenges of the FIFA World Cup, showcasing their leadership and personal stories.

25: AlphaGo – 7.15

A fascinating documentary on the development of the AI program AlphaGo, which defeated a world champion Go player, exploring the intersections of technology, strategy, and human intellect in this ancient board game. Perhaps a sign of things to come within the world of artificial intelligence?

26: Andre the Giant – 7.15

A biographical documentary on the life of André Roussimoff, known as Andre the Giant, delving into his wrestling career, personal life, and the physical and emotional challenges of living with gigantism. An undoubted giant, but one with a much softer side when the cameras of the WWF were switched off.

27: Tour de France: Unchained – 7.14

An inside look at the world’s most famous cycling race, the Tour de France, capturing the intense competition, team strategies, and the personal stories of riders striving for glory. When it comes to putting the pedal to metal, those who attempt to conquer the French mountains on an annual basis share blood, sweat and tears and this documentary shows every last drop.

28: The Other Dream Team – 7.13

The inspiring story of the 1992 Lithuanian basketball team, which won the bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics, symbolizing their nation’s emergence from Soviet rule and their fight for freedom. Move over Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson – this is the true story of that year’s Olympic basketball tournament.

29: Undefeated – 7.12

This Oscar-winning documentary follows the Manassas Tigers, a high school football team in Memphis, as they strive for success under the guidance of coach Bill Courtney, highlighting themes of resilience and determination.

30: Hard Knocks – 7.08

An HBO series that offers an all-access look at NFL training camps, following one team each season as they prepare for the upcoming season, revealing the challenges and triumphs of professional football players.

31: Long Shot – 7.06

A fascinating documentary about Juan Catalan, who was wrongly accused of murder and proved his innocence with the help of raw footage from an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” highlighting the power of unlikely evidence.

32: Hitman Hart: Wrestling with Shadows – 7.06

This documentary provides an in-depth look at professional wrestler Bret Hart, focusing on his career and the controversial “Montreal Screwjob” that led to his departure from the WWF, shedding light on the wrestling industry’s darker side.

33: One Day in September – – 7.06

An Oscar-winning documentary that recounts the harrowing events of the 1972 Munich Olympics, where Palestinian terrorists took Israeli athletes hostage, leading to a tragic and violent outcome.

34: Icarus – 7.04

A documentary that starts as an exploration of doping in sports and evolves into a political thriller, uncovering a massive state-sponsored doping program in Russia, ultimately revealing the global impact of sports corruption.

35: Hitting the Apex – 7.03

This documentary delves into the world of MotoGP, focusing on six of the sport’s fastest riders, their rivalries, and the thrilling, dangerous nature of motorcycle racing at the highest level. Just like its four-wheeled cousin “Drive To Survive” this film shows what it takes to be the best on two wheels.

36: Red Army – 7.03

A documentary about the Soviet Union’s Red Army hockey team, exploring its dominance during the Cold War era, the political implications, and the personal stories of players who later defected to the West.

37: Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off – 7.02

A documentary chronicling the life and career of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, capturing his influence on the sport, his relentless pursuit of perfection, and the physical toll of his passion. From awkward teenager to sporting icon, while also having the time to help create a hit video game franchise, this film covers it all.

38: Hoop Dreams – 7.01

This acclaimed documentary follows two African American high school basketball players from Chicago, exploring their aspirations of playing in the NBA, the challenges they face, and the impact of socioeconomic factors on their dreams.

39: The Battered Bastards of Baseball – 7.01

A heartwarming and entertaining documentary about the Portland Mavericks, an independent minor league baseball team owned by actor Bing Russell, known for their unorthodox approach and success against the odds in the 1970s.

40: Quarterback – 6.97

An in-depth series that follows NFL quarterbacks, providing a behind-the-scenes look at their preparation, gameplay, and personal lives, highlighting the pressures and responsibilities of the position.

41: Beckham – 6.94

A comprehensive documentary on the life and career of David Beckham, from his early days at Manchester United to his global stardom, this Netflix series explores his impact on football and popular culture and shows Beckham the husband and family man at the same time.

42: Full Swing – 6.94

A captivating series that delves into the lives of professional golfers on and off the course, providing insight into their personal struggles, competitive nature, and the high stakes of the PGA Tour. Considering golf is considered a rather sedate sport, this documentary goes a long way to changing that image.

43: Man on Wire – 6.94

A gripping documentary about Philippe Petit’s daring and illegal high-wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 1974, showcasing his meticulous planning, execution, and the breathtaking feat itself.

44: The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young – 6.92

A fascinating look at the Barkley Marathons, an ultra-marathon trail race considered one of the toughest in the world, highlighting the unique challenges and the eccentric personalities of its participants and founder.

45: Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager – 6.91

A tribute to the legendary football manager Bobby Robson, documenting his successful career, including stints with England, Barcelona, and Newcastle United, and his enduring influence on the sport. An iconic manager who arguably should have won the 1990 World Cup with England, but there is no argument on the quality of this documentary.

46: 1: Life on the Limit – 6.91

This documentary traces the history of Formula One, focusing on the evolution of safety measures, the dangers faced by drivers, and the pivotal moments that transformed the sport into what it is today. Compared to “Drive to Survive” this one will be second on the grid.

47: Welcome to Wrexham – 6.90

A documentary series following actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they take over Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, capturing their efforts to revive the team and the community’s passionate support. Live the highs and lows of Wrexham’s season and the high and lows of club ownership.

48: Touching the Void – 6.90

A harrowing account of mountaineers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates’ disastrous climb of Siula Grande in the Andes, focusing on their miraculous survival and the extreme lengths they went to endure the ordeal.

49: The King of Kong – 6.90

A captivating documentary about the intense rivalry between two men vying for the world record in the classic arcade game Donkey Kong, highlighting the dedication, controversy, and community within competitive gaming. Never has arcade gaming been so competitive than in this film.

50: Tiger – 6.90

A comprehensive documentary exploring the rise, fall, and comeback of golf legend Tiger Woods, delving into his personal and professional life, including his struggles with scandal and injury. Has this Tiger still got his roar?

51: The Endless Summer – 6.90

A classic surf documentary following two surfers, Mike Hynson and Robert August, as they travel the world in search of the perfect wave, capturing the beauty and culture of surfing in the 1960s.

52: Bobby Fischer: Genius and Madman – 6.89

An in-depth look at the life of chess prodigy Bobby Fischer, exploring his rise to world champion, his eccentric behavior, and his eventual withdrawal from the public eye, revealing the complexities of his genius.

53: The Armstrong Lie – 6.88

A documentary that began as a chronicle of Lance Armstrong’s comeback to cycling and evolved into an exposé on his involvement in one of the most notorious doping scandals in sports history. Once considered the greatest cyclist to ever compete in the sport, the greatest white lie ever told soon changes universal opinion.

54: Untold – 6.86

A documentary series revealing hidden stories and scandals in sports, each episode uncovering surprising and often controversial aspects of the athletes and events that shaped the sports world.

55: Riding Giants – 6.86

An exhilarating documentary on the history and culture of big wave surfing, featuring pioneering surfers, breathtaking footage, and the evolution of the sport from its humble beginnings to modern-day challenges.

56: 100 Foot Wave – 6.85

This series follows big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara’s quest to conquer a 100-foot wave in Nazaré, Portugal, showcasing the extreme dangers, preparation, and the awe-inspiring power of the ocean. Settle down and hang ten for this one.

57: Olympia Part One: Festival of the Nations – 6.84

Leni Riefenstahl’s groundbreaking documentary of the 1936 Berlin Olympics, capturing the grandeur of the event, the athletic performances, and the controversial political context of Nazi Germany’s propaganda efforts.

58: Kelce – 6.84

An intimate documentary on NFL star Jason Kelce, exploring his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, his leadership on and off the field, and his personal journey balancing family and professional football.

59: More Than a Game – 6.83

The story of five talented basketball players, including LeBron James, who formed a close-knit team in high school, capturing their rise to national prominence and the challenges they faced along the way.

60: Facing Ali – 6.82

A documentary featuring interviews with the fighters who faced Muhammad Ali in the ring, providing unique perspectives on his boxing prowess, charisma, and the impact he had on their lives and the sport.

61: Take The Ball Pass The Ball – 6.78

A comprehensive look at FC Barcelona’s golden era under coach Pep Guardiola, focusing on their innovative playing style, key players, and the achievements that cemented their place in football history.

62: FIFA Uncovered – 6.78

An investigative series that delves into the corruption and scandals within FIFA, exploring how the organization’s leadership and decisions have impacted global football over the years. The beautiful game looks a little less beautiful once this documentary series comes to an end.

63: Make Us Dream – 6.77

A documentary about Steven Gerrard’s career with Liverpool FC, highlighting his loyalty, leadership, and the emotional highs and lows of his journey with the club. A one-club man who is revered by those on Merseyside, it’s just a shame he could never win a Premier League title for those who adored him.

64: The Dawn Wall – 6.76

The story of climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson’s attempt to scale the Dawn Wall of El Capitan in Yosemite, focusing on their preparation, perseverance, and the significance of this historic climb.

65: Bones Brigade: An Autobiography – 6.76

A documentary about the Bones Brigade, a revolutionary skateboarding team in the 1980s, featuring legends like Tony Hawk and Rodney Mullen, and their impact on the sport’s culture and evolution. If there was no Bones Brigade, there’d be no Tony Hawks tearing up the halfpipes for decades to come.

66: All This Mayhem – 6.74

A harrowing look at the rise and fall of Australian skateboarders Tas and Ben Pappas, exploring their journey to the top of the skateboarding world and their subsequent struggles with addiction and tragedy.

67: Team Foxcatcher – 6.71

A documentary recounting the tragic story of the Foxcatcher wrestling team and the murder of Olympic wrestler Dave Schultz by the team’s sponsor, John du Pont, highlighting the dark side of ambition and mental illness.

68: The Resurrection of Jake the Snake – 6.67

The inspirational story of wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts, focusing on his battle with addiction, his journey to redemption, and the support of fellow wrestler Diamond Dallas Page in his recovery as he undertakes DDP’s eponymous and highly successful yoga program.

69: Deep Water – 6.67

A haunting documentary about the 1968 Golden Globe yacht race and the mysterious disappearance of competitor Donald Crowhurst, exploring themes of ambition, isolation, and human frailty.

70: Williams – 6.66

A documentary on the Williams Formula One team, focusing on founder Frank Williams’ life, the team’s successes and challenges, and the personal and professional struggles behind one of the sport’s most storied teams.

71: Generation Iron – 6.65

A documentary exploring the lives of professional bodybuilders, their intense training regimens, and the pursuit of the Mr. Olympia title, offering an inside look at the culture and dedication of the sport.

72: Next Goal Wins – 6.65

An inspiring documentary about the American Samoa national football team’s quest to qualify for the World Cup, highlighting their determination, resilience, and the transformative power of sport and the small matter of the aftermath of a 31-0 defeat at the hands of Australia.

73: Olympia Part Two: Festival of Beauty – 6.65

The second part of Leni Riefenstahl’s documentary on the 1936 Berlin Olympics, focusing on the aesthetic beauty of athletic performance and the artistry of the Games, while also reflecting on the propaganda of the era.

74: Maiden – 6.58

The story of Tracy Edwards and the first all-female crew to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race, highlighting their groundbreaking journey and the challenges they faced in a male-dominated sport.

75: When We Were Kings – 6.57

An Oscar-winning documentary about the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, capturing the cultural and political significance of the event and Ali’s iconic victory.

76: 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – 6.55

The story of Nirmal Purja’s incredible feat of climbing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in seven months, showcasing his determination, skill, and the physical and mental challenges of high-altitude mountaineering.

77: The Eagle Huntress – 6.55

A captivating documentary about Aisholpan, a 13-year-old Mongolian girl who aspires to become an eagle hunter, challenging gender norms and showcasing her journey and the cultural significance of this ancient tradition.

78: Conor McGregor: Notorious – 6.55

A documentary chronicling the rise of Conor McGregor from his early days in Dublin to becoming a UFC champion, highlighting his charisma, fighting skills, and the impact of his meteoric rise on his life.

79: Klitschko – 6.54

A documentary about the Klitschko brothers, Vitali and Wladimir, exploring their boxing careers, their bond, and their influence on the sport, both in and out of the ring. The pair ruled the heavyweight scene for a decade and this film highlights just as to why the ring was their own personal domain.

80: Minding the Gap – 6.53

A poignant documentary that follows the lives of three skateboarding friends in Rockford, Illinois, exploring themes of friendship, family, and the impact of trauma as they transition from adolescence to adulthood.

81: The Game Changers – 6.53

A documentary exploring the benefits of a plant-based diet for athletes, featuring testimonials from elite athletes and scientific experts, and challenging traditional notions about nutrition and performance in sports.

82: Terim – 6.49

A documentary series about the life and career of Turkish football manager Fatih Terim, highlighting his achievements, leadership style, and impact on Turkish football, both domestically and internationally. If you want passion, then this is the documentary for you.

83: The Speed Cubers – 6.47

A heartwarming documentary about the world of competitive Rubik’s Cube-solving, focusing on the friendship and rivalry between two of the fastest cubers, Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs. If you ever struggled with a Rubik’s Cube, you will wonder how these two make it look so easy.

84: The Great Ecstasy of Woodcarver Steiner – 6.46

Werner Herzog’s documentary about Walter Steiner, a Swiss ski jumper and woodcarver, focusing on his fearlessness in the face of danger and the artistry and risks of ski jumping.

85: Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – 6.46

This series follows the high school basketball team at Sierra Canyon, featuring future NBA stars, as they navigate the pressures of high-stakes competition and their pursuit of championships.

86: The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football – 6.46

A documentary examining the controversial transfer of Luís Figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000, exploring the impact on his career, the clubs, and the wider football world.

87: 180° South – 6.42

A documentary following adventurer Jeff Johnson as he retraces the 1968 journey of his heroes Yvon Chouinard and Doug Tompkins to Patagonia, exploring themes of adventure, environmentalism, and personal discovery.

88: Meru – 6.41

A gripping documentary about three elite climbers’ attempt to summit the Shark’s Fin on Mount Meru in the Indian Himalayas, highlighting the physical and mental challenges of high-altitude climbing.

89: Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story – 6.41

A documentary that delves into Lance Armstrong’s rise to cycling stardom and the subsequent fall from grace following revelations of his extensive doping practices, exploring the impact on the sport and his legacy.

90: Sallie Gardner at a Gallop – 6.41

A short film created in 1878 by Eadweard Muybridge, consisting of a series of photographs of a galloping horse, which became one of the earliest examples of motion picture projection.

91: Break Point – 6.41

A documentary series that follows professional tennis players on and off the court, providing an intimate look at their lives, challenges, and the high-pressure world of competitive tennis.

92: Diego Maradona – 6.40

A documentary about the life and career of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, focusing on his time with Napoli, his brilliant performances, and the personal struggles that accompanied his fame. Watch how the legend drags Napoli to Serie A glory and becomes a Neapolitan God in the process.

93: Stephen Curry: Underrated – 6.39

A documentary that chronicles the rise of NBA star Stephen Curry, from his early days as an underrated college player to becoming one of the greatest shooters in basketball history.

94: The Deepest Breath – 6.36

This documentary follows the journey of two freedivers, one on a quest to set a world record and the other to ensure her safety, capturing the risks and beauty of this extreme sport.

95: Pelé – 6.35

A comprehensive documentary on the life of Pelé, exploring his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a global football icon and the impact of his career on the sport and Brazilian society. It is incredibly hard to name the world’s best player of all-time, but this icon is certainly a part of the conversation.

96: Messi – 6.34

A documentary that delves into the life and career of Lionel Messi, exploring his journey from a young prodigy in Argentina to becoming one of the greatest footballers of all time. If Pelé is part of that conversation regarding the world’s best, then this diminutive Argentine will be part of it also.

97: I Am Ali – 6.30

A documentary that provides an intimate look at the life of Muhammad Ali through personal audio recordings, interviews with his inner circle, and archival footage, showcasing the man behind the legend.

98: Murderball – 6.29

An inspiring documentary about the U.S. wheelchair rugby team, highlighting the athletes’ competitive spirit, personal stories, and the challenges they overcome in their pursuit of Paralympic glory.

99: Step Into Liquid – 6.29

A visually stunning documentary on the world of surfing, showcasing a diverse range of surfers and locations, and capturing the passion and dedication of those who ride the waves.

100: Dogtown and Z-Boys – 6.25

A documentary about the Zephyr skateboard team, known as the Z-Boys, who revolutionized skateboarding in the 1970s, blending archival footage and interviews to tell the story of their impact on the sport.

101: Schumacher – 6.25

A documentary on the life and career of Michael Schumacher, one of Formula One’s greatest drivers, exploring his unprecedented success, personal challenges, and lasting influence on the sport. It may be #101 in our list, but this German icon was always front of the grid when it came to his burning desire to win on the track.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.