2022 Spring Cash Contest Rules

Mar 29, 2022 @ 10:01am

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL Spring 2022 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2022 CASH CONTEST.

https://bit.ly/SpringCashContestRules2022 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/spanishspringcashcontestrules2022 

 

