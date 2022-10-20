2023 Beach Boys cruise will feature The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers & more

Courtesy of Sixthman

The Beach Boys have announced plans for the second installment of The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise, a star-studded nautical festival that will take place next year from March 3 to March 8.

The cruise will set sail from Miami and will stop at Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico before returning to port.

The musical extravaganza will feature two unique concerts by The Beach Boys, a special sail-away set by The Isley Brothers and open-sea performances by The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and popular Beatles tribute act RAIN.

Besides the many performances, the cruise will feature such events, attractions and activities as a photo with The Beach Boys, the chance to interact with the various artists, themed nights, on-shore excursions in Harvest Caye and Costa Maya and much more.

Tickets for the cruise go on sale on Friday, October 8 at 2 p.m. ET. Visit TheBeachBoysCruise.com for all the details.

Reservations are available now, with early-bird prices currently in effect.

The cruise is presented by Club Kokomo Spirits, a new canned-cocktail brand that Beach Boys frontman Mike Love recently co-founded.

In other news, The Beach Boys have scheduled a special 2022 holiday tour called Tis the Season that will feature the band performing with a symphony. The trek runs from a November 26 show in Mashantucket, Connecticut through a December 18 concert in Chicago. Visit TheBeachBoys.com for the group’s full list of shows.

