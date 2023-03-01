2023 Big Bass Bonanza Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES FOR THE

BIG BASS BONANZA 2023

This event is May 5 – May 7, 2023.

These rules will be updated as prizes and sponsors are confirmed.

THESE OFFICIAL RULES SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE BIG BASS BONANZA 2023 GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS. THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS ARE AVAILABLE AT KYKX1057.COM AND THERANCH.FM. BY ENTERING THE TOURNAMENT, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS, BOTH OF WHICH GOVERN YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE TOURNAMENT.

Alpha(s): KYKX 105.7 and KKUS 104.1 THE RANCH, KOOI 106.5 Jack-FM, KOYE 96.7 & KLTH 107.9 La Invasora 210 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702 (“Alpha”), and the Promotional rules set forth in Section 9, below (together with Alpha, the rules). Note that the list of Promotional rules may be frequently updated and a complete list will be available at www.KYKX1057.com, www.THERANCH.FM.com , www.1065jackfm.com, and www.lainvasora.fm

Promotional Period: Fishing hours for the Big Bass Bonanza 2023 (the “Tournament”) begin at 6 a.m. CT and end at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, May 5th, 2023 and Saturday, May 6th, 2023 and Sunday, May 7th, 2023. Entry Deadline: The deadline to enter the Tournament in-person is Sunday, May 7th, 2023, at 2:59 p.m. CT. The deadline to enter the Tournament via mail is April 22, 2023. Eligibility Restrictions: The Tournament is open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL). Professional fishing guides and anglers are not eligible to compete in the Tournament. Employees of Alpha Media LLC, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, the Sponsors, and members of their immediate families, are not eligible to compete in the Tournament. Any angler disqualified for any reason from any previous Big Bass Bonanza is not eligible to compete. Any angler disqualified for any reason from ANY fishing tournament in the last five (5) years is not eligible to participate or win. Any person currently or previously involved in a legal dispute concerning any previous Big Bass Bonanza or the Tournament is not eligible to compete. This Tournament is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited. Alpha will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements.

Contestants meeting the eligibility criteria for ancillary contests conducted during the Tournament will be eligible to win the prize offered. In addition to the criteria set forth above, contestants must meet the eligibility criteria for ancillary contests as follows:

High School Challenge: Tournament contestants who are currently enrolled students in grades 9-12 or accredited high school equivalence are eligible to win. To participate in the High School Challenge, eligible contestants must inform Tournament officials at weigh-in of the name of the high school they attend. Contestants who do not provide this information will not be eligible to participate in the High School Challenge. High School Challenge participants will be grouped into “teams” by Tournament officials. The composition of each team will be determined by Tournament officials in their sole discretion, except that each team will consist of 2-4 students from the same high school. Team members need not fish together or otherwise interact. Teams are designated solely for the purpose of determining the High School Challenge team prize (discussed below).

Top Female Angler: all female Tournament contestants are eligible to win.

Top Senior Angler: all Tournament contestants aged 62 and older as of May 5, 2023, are eligible to win.

Top Junior Angler: all Tournament contestants aged 14 and younger as of May 5, 2023, are eligible to win.

Top Veteran Angler: any Tournament contestant who is a current or former enlisted member of any branch of the United States Armed Forces is eligible to win. Winner must provide proof of enlistment before receiving prize.

Top Former Champion: Former overall Tournament champions from 2002 – 2022, are eligible to win.

Entry Method

To participate in the Tournament, fill-out and submit an Official Entry Form and a Release and Waiver form. The Official Entry Form and Release and Waiver are available online at www.KYKX1057.com , www.THERANCH.FM.com , www.1065jackfm.com , and www.lainvasora.fm Completed Official Entry Forms and Release and Waivers should be mailed to KYKX/The Ranch/Jack-FM/La Invasora, 4408 US HWY 259 N., Longview, TX 75605. Registration may also be completed online at Eventbrite

In-person entry is also available on the following dates and times at the following locations:

March 3rd – 17th Friday ONLY 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 4408 Hwy. 259 N. Longview

March 23rd – April 7th Thurs. & Fri. ONLY 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 4408 Hwy. 259 N. Longview

April 10th – April 21st Mon-Fri ONLY 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 4408 Hwy. 259 N. Longview

April 22nd Saturday ONLY 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 4408 Hwy. 259 N. Longview

April 27th – May 4th Mon – Fri ONLY 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 4408 Hwy. 259 N. Longview

May 4th – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Lakeside Park (Sandy Beach)

May 5th & May 6th – 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lakeside Park (Sandy Beach)

May 7th – 5 a.m.- 2:59 p.m. Lakeside Park (Sandy Beach)

Prizes:

Boat prize: In addition to the overall cash prize, the contestant who catches the overall heaviest bass by the end of the Tournament will also receive a 21 foot 2023 Sea-Doo Switch Cruise and trailer. The total value of the boat and trailer is thirty-nine thousand two hundred and ninety-nine dollars ($39,299), winner will be responsible for all tax, title, and license fees.

Exact weight angler prize: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the first angler to weigh in a bass weighing exactly five point seven zero zero pounds (5.700 lbs.) will win a 2023 Ram 1500 Lonestar Edition Truck from Patterson Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in Marshall, Texas. Winner will be responsible for all tax, title, and license fees.

Hourly cash prizes: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the six contestants who catch the overall top six heaviest bass each hour of the Tournament will receive a cash prize. Prizes are awarded each day at approximately 8:00 a.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.), 9:00 a.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.), 10:00 a.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.), 11:00 a.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.), 12:00 p.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.), 1:00 p.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.), 2:00 p.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.), and 3:00 p.m. (for bass caught between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.). First place each hour receives six hundred dollars ($600); second place each hour receives five hundred dollars ($500); third place each hour receives four hundred dollars ($400); Fourth place each hour receives three hundred dollars ($300); Fifth place receives two hundred dollars ($200); and Sixth place receives one hundred dollars ($100). In Alpha’s sole discretion, Alpha may award an additional six hundred dollars ($600) to an hourly first place winner if he or she is wearing the official Tournament t-shirt sold at the Tournament when he or she weighs-in the winning fish.

Bass O’ The Day: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the contestant with the overall heaviest bass each day (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) will receive a cash prize of five thousand seven hundred dollars ($5,700).

Overall cash prizes: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the ten contestants who catch the overall top ten heaviest bass by the end of the Tournament will receive a cash prize. The value of the cash prize will depend, in part, on the number of entries received into the Tournament. Because entries are accepted until 2:59 p.m. on May 7th, 2023, the value of the cash prizes cannot be determined in advance of the Tournament. Below are the overall cash prizes awarded in the 2022 Big Bass Bonanza. Alpha is providing these prize values as illustrative examples of the cash prizes it expects to offer in the Tournament. The actual value, however, may be more or less than what is stated below.

1st: Forty-Five Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Dollars ($45,520)

2nd: Twenty Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Dollars ($20,120)

3rd: Fourteen Thousand and Twenty Dollars ($14,020)

4th: Nine Thousand and Twenty Dollars ($9,020)

5th: Seven Thousand and Twenty Dollars ($7,020)

6th: Six Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Dollars ($6,520)

7th: Six Thousand and Twenty Dollars ($6,020)

8th: Five Thousand and Twenty Dollars ($5,020)

9th: Four Thousand and Twenty Dollars ($4,020)

10th: Three Thousand and Twenty Dollars ($3,020)

High School Challenge individual prize: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the High School Challenge participant who catches the overall heaviest bass among all other High School Challenge participants by the end of the tournament will receive one thousand dollars ($1,000).

High School Challenge team prize: In addition to any other prize for which an individual team member may be eligible, the High School Challenge team with the heaviest total aggregate weight of bass caught by the team among all other High School Challenge teams by the end of the tournament will receive two thousand dollars ($2,000). The prize money will be divided evenly among team members. Each team member may have only one bass count towards the total aggregate weight for the High School Challenge team prize. The high school represented by the winning team will receive a trophy recognizing the team’s achievement.

Top Female Angler prize: In addition to any other prize for which she may be eligible, the female contestant who catches the overall heaviest bass among all other female contestants by the end of the Tournament will receive five hundred dollars ($500).

Top Veteran Angler Prize: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the United States Armed Forces veteran who catches the overall heaviest bass among all other veteran contestants by the end of the Tournament will receive five hundred dollars ($500).

Top Senior Angler Prize: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the top Senior Angler (age 62 or older as of May 5th, 2023) who catches the overall heaviest bass among all other Senior Angler contestants by the end of the Tournament will receive five hundred dollars ($500).

Top Junior Angler Prize: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, the top Junior Angler (age 14 or younger as of May 5th, 2023) who catches the overall heaviest bass among all other Junior Angler contestants each day of the tournament will receive five hundred dollars ($500) (Fifteen hundred dollars ($1,500) over the three days. Additionally, the top five heaviest bass weighed in among all other Junior Anglers will receive the following additional prizes:

1st Place – One thousand dollars ($1,000)

2nd Place – Eight hundred dollars ($800)

3rd Place – Six hundred dollars ($600)

4th Place – Four hundred dollars ($400)

5th Place – Two hundred dollars ($200)

Top Former Champion Angler Prize: In addition to any other prize for which he may be eligible, the top tournament champion from 2002 – 2022 who catches the overall heaviest bass among all other Former Tournament Champions by the end of the Tournament will receive five hundred dollars ($500).

Top Nurse/First Responder: In addition to any other prize for which he or she may be eligible, currently employed Nurses (RN’s, LVN’s & Master Level Nurses) or Fire Department, EMT, Ambulance, and Law Enforcement employees who catches the overall heaviest bass among all other nurse/first responders will win one thousand dollars ($1000) each day of the tournament.

Conditions:

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Prior to awarding any prize, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of a winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification. Alpha, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from the Tournament if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Tournament, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. Alpha further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Tournament, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond Alpha’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Tournament as determined by the Alpha in is sole discretion. Any attempt by a contestant to undermine the legitimate operation of the Tournament may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Alpha’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. Alpha Media LLC, Alpha and promotional partner(s), their advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities (including but not limited to Alphas), and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each (“Released Parties”) are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Tournament, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, dropped calls, or busy signals; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Tournament prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alphas’ control. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its Sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Tournament, you understand and agree that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Tournament, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. The Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law). Any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Tournament, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations). Any claim or dispute regarding the Tournament, these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions, will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules thereof; Any claim or dispute regarding the Tournament, these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Texas, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal. If for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Tournament, these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, the Official Rules and General Terms and Conditions rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein. Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of these Official Rules, the General Terms and Conditions, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Tournament, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules,” “General Terms and Conditions,” or “Winner List” to Big Bass Bonanza 2023 Request, KYKX/KKUS, 210 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702. A copy of the Official Rules, the General Terms and Conditions, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of KYKX / KKUS, 210 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Tournament. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: Alpha’s Terms of Use Agreement is located here: http://www.kykx1057.com/terms-of-use or http://www.theranch.fm/terms-of-use. Its Privacy Policy is located here: http://www.kykx1057.com/privacy-policy or http://www.theranch.fm/privacy-policy .

General Terms and Conditions:

The Big Bass Bonanza 2023 (the “Tournament”) is sponsored by radio stations KYKX 105.7 and KKUS 104.1 THE RANCH (the “Sponsor”). 106.5 Jack FM, and 96.7 La Invasora. Other sponsors providing promotional consideration are identified herein. Local, State, Federal, Coast Guard and Parks and Wildlife Regulations shall apply at all times during the Tournament. Contestants must have a valid Texas fishing license and another form of identification on their person, as required by law. Professional anglers and Lake O’ the Pines fishing guides are not eligible to compete in the Tournament. Employees of Alpha Media LLC, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities (including but not limited to Sponsor), and members of their immediate families, are not eligible to compete in the Tournament. Any angler disqualified for any reason from any previous Big Bass Bonanza is not eligible to compete. Any angler disqualified for any reason from ANY fishing tournament in the last five (5) years is not eligible to compete. Any person involved in a legal dispute with any previous Big Bass Bonanza Tournament is not eligible to compete. For determination on professional standing please see the official rules posted at kykx1057.com or theranch.fm. Use of Lake O’ The Pines professional guides is prohibited during the Tournament and for a period of two (2) weeks prior to the start of the Tournament. The entry fee to compete in one day of the Tournament is one hundred dollars ($100); the entry free to compete in two days of the Tournament is two hundred dollars ($200); the entry fee to compete in three days of the tournament is three dollars ($300). Contestants participating in just one day of the Tournament may fish on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, as designated on your entry form. Entries received after April 22, 2023 3:00 p.m. shall be considered late entries. The late entry fee is one hundred twenty-five dollars ($125) per day. No refunds will be given after 3 p.m. on April 22, 2023; refunds will be issued in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Entry fees must be paid in full before any contestant may fish in the Tournament. Contestants will receive a special Tournament sticker, which must be displayed while fishing in the Tournament. Contestants who do not receive a sticker at the time of entry (including those who enter online) must check in with Tournament officials at officially designated times and places to receive a Tournament sticker. By entering the Tournament, each contestant on his or her own behalf and on behalf of any non-contestant accompanying him or her (“Non-Contestant Companion”) grants permission to the Sponsor or its agents to record, film, or photograph contestant and/or Non-Contestant Companion and to broadcast, publicize or otherwise use the name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by contestant and/or Non-Contestant Companion regarding the Tournament or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without financial or other compensation. A parent or legal guardian’s entry of a minor in the Tournament constitutes permission to record the minor and use his/her name, etc. as described herein. A parent or legal guardian must grant such permission as a condition of the minor’s entry. Submission to a polygraph test and/or drug test may be required as a condition to winning a prize. By entering the Tournament, contestants agree to submit to such tests as requested by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Use of alcohol or drugs (other than prescription drugs used by the individual for whom they are prescribed and in the manner prescribed) is prohibited during the Tournament and shall constitute grounds for disqualification in Sponsor’s sole discretion. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by entering the Tournament and/or accepting a prize, each contestant agrees on his or her own behalf and on behalf of any Non-Contestant Companion, to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, its promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Tournament and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from a prize or participation in the Tournament, including but not limited to claims as a result of personal injuries, property damages, accidents or illness. In addition, by entering the Tournament each contestant assumes the risk of any personal injuries, property damages, or any other damages of any nature that he or she or any Non-Contestant Companion may sustain in connection with the Tournament. All contestants must read and agree to the “Release and Waiver” form as a condition of entry. Your signature on the “Release and Waiver” form constitutes your agreement. Sponsor is not responsible or otherwise liable for boating, water, or other accidents. Each contestant and any Non-Contestant Companion shall be solely responsible for his/her own actions (including but not limited to actions with regard to inclement weather) during the Tournament. The Tournament will be held on Friday, May 5th, 2023, Saturday, May 6th, 2023 and Sunday, May 7th, 2023. Tournament fishing hours are from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. local time on each day of Tournament. Only fish caught between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. will be eligible for any prize. Lake O’ The Pines shall be off limits to all contestants and Non-Contestant Companions for fishing except during Tournament fishing hours; however, contestants may launch their boats prior to 6 a.m. but may not fish prior to 6 a.m. on any day of the Tournament. Only largemouth, smallmouth and Kentucky spotted bass (black bass) will be weighed-in. This is a big bass tournament. Contestants may weigh only one (1) fish per hour. It is the responsibility of each contestant to report on time for weigh-ins. Contestants properly in-line (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) by the last minute of the hour (e.g., 1:59 p.m.) shall be considered in-line for that hour even if their fish is not weighed until the beginning of the next hour (e.g., 2:05 p.m.). All fish that are weighed in must have been caught in Lake O’ The Pines by contestant during Tournament dates and fishing hours. Fish must be kept on a stringer or in a live well, and fish must be alive to be weighed. Do not transport fish to the weigh-in point on ice or ice water. Fish may be weighed-in beginning at 7 a.m. on each day of the Tournament and must be weighed-in on the day caught. Fish must be weighed-in by the contestant who caught the fish. Official weigh-in site is Lakeside Park on Lake O’ The Pines. ANYONE CAUGHT CHEATING WILL BE PROSECUTED. The scale provided by the Tournament Director or his designee shall be used for weigh-in and shall provide the official weight of the fish for purposes of the Tournament and determining prize winners. In the case of a tie related to any prize, the fish weighed-in earlier in the day (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) will be deemed the winner. Contestant must be in the weigh-in line no later than 3 p.m. daily for their fish to be weighed. Trailering a bass to the weigh-in site during the Tournament hours is permitted. Only the largest fish weighed-in per contestant during the Tournament will be eligible for one of the top ten cash prizes. Nothing shall be added to any fish presented for weigh-in that would alter the weight of the fish in any fashion. Fish may be held for inspection by Sponsor and will not be returned to contestant. All fish weighed-in become the property of the Sponsors and will be released back into the lake at the discretion of Sponsor. Any questionable entry will be subject to inspection by a marine biologist or similarly qualified expert (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion). Any fish that is disfigured or has excessive damage (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) will be disqualified. All protests must be submitted in writing to the Tournament Director within thirty (30) minutes of weigh-in. Sponsor reserves the right not to award a prize for any questionable entry (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion). Fishing will be done with a rod and reel and artificial, passive lures only (lures may not have batteries, lights, vibrating action, etc.). Use of a pork rind is acceptable. No trolling (big motor) permitted while in the act of fishing. Trolling from place to place is acceptable when not in the act of fishing. No fishing is permitted with more than one (1) rod at a time. Non-Contestant Companions may assist contestant only with the landing net. No launching is permitted from the Tournament weigh-in location during the Tournament. No wake is allowed at that location. All contestants and Non-Contestant Companions must wear a Coast Guard-approved life vest when the outboard engine is running. There is no limit on the number of contestants fishing from a single boat provided all applicable Coast Guard and other regulations are followed. Wading, pirogues and tube fishing are permitted, but each contestant is responsible for his/her own safety and Tournament sticker must be displayed. No contestant is permitted to fish within 50 feet of another contestant’s boat that is anchored, tied or fishing the shoreline unless permission is granted by the other contestant. Bank fishing is permissible. No fishing is permitted within 105.7 yards of the official launching area. The reporting of concerns to the Tournament Director should include the boat identification/registration number. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or postpone the Tournament due to inclement weather or any other condition that Sponsor deems (in its sole discretion) to be potentially dangerous. Contestants and non-contestants accompanying the contestant assume responsibility for his/her safety throughout the Tournament. Announcements concerning the Tournament (including emergencies and hourly results) will be broadcast on KYKX 105.7 FM and KKUS 104.1 FM. Contestants should bring portable radios. Acceptance or rejection of any entry into the Tournament, determination of winners, prize awards, and interpretation of these Terms and Conditions and the Official Rules shall be in the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Decisions by Sponsor are final when made. KYKX 105.7 FM and KKUS 104.1 FM will broadcast any changes to the weigh-in site or other Tournament locations necessitated by lake conditions. Any angler disqualified for any reason from any previous Big Bass Bonanza is not eligible to compete. Any angler disqualified for any reason from ANY fishing tournament in the last five (5) years is not eligible to compete. Any person that is, or has been, involved in a legal dispute with the Tournament is not eligible to participate. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Prior to awarding any prize, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of a winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification. Alpha, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from the Tournament if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Tournament, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. Alpha further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Tournament, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond Alpha’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Tournament as determined by Alpha in its sole discretion. Any attempt by a contestant to undermine the legitimate operation of the Tournament may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Alpha’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. Alpha Media LLC, Alpha and promotional partner(s), their advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities (including but not limited to Alphas), and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each (“Released Parties”) are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Tournament, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, dropped calls, or busy signals; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Tournament prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alphas’ control. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its Sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Tournament, you understand and agree that: the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law); any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Tournament, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations); Any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Tournament, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; any claim or dispute regarding the Tournament, these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions, will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules thereof; any claim or dispute regarding the Tournament, these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Texas, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Tournament, these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules or the General Terms and Conditions, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, the Official Rules and General Terms and Conditions rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein. Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of these Official Rules, the General Terms and Conditions, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Tournament, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules,” “General Terms and Conditions,” or “Winner List” to Big Bass Bonanza 2023 Request, KYKX/KKUS, 210 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702. A copy of the Official Rules, the General Terms and Conditions, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of KYKX / KKUS, 210 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Tournament.

For any further questions or clarification, email Harlen Lobley, Tournament Director, at [email protected]

Printed general guidelines available March 17th, 2023