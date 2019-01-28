Who Was Last Night’s Big Winner? #SAGAwards

Well, the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were last night and they did not disappoint. Or did they? Plenty of great outfits, awards, and drama! Did your favorites win? Here is a complete list of the winners and who they beat out.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody- WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Glenn Close, The Wife – WINNER

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place – WINNER

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book – WINNER

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Crazy Rich Asians

Black Panther – WINNER

Bohemian Rhapsody

BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anthony Hopkins, King Leer

Bill Pulman, The Sinner

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- WINNER

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryPatricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Emma Stone, Maniac

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora- WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jason Bateman, Ozark – WINNER

John Krasinsky, Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – WINNER

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Henry Winkler, Barr

Bill Hader, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Allison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Alex Bornstien, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us – WINNER

Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Kominsky Method

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Atlanta

Glow

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Glow – WINNER

Marvel’s Daredevil

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther – WINNER