Who Was Last Night’s Big Winner? #SAGAwards

Well, the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were last night and they did not disappoint. Or did they? Plenty of great outfits, awards, and drama! Did your favorites win? Here is a complete list of the winners and who they beat out.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody- WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Glenn Close, The Wife – WINNER
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place – WINNER
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book – WINNER
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
Black Panther – WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anthony Hopkins, King Leer
Bill Pulman, The Sinner
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- WINNER
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryPatricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Emma Stone, Maniac
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora- WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jason Bateman, Ozark – WINNER
John Krasinsky, Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – WINNER
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Henry Winkler, Barr
Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Allison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Alex Bornstien, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us – WINNER
Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Kominsky Method
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Atlanta
Glow
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Glow – WINNER
Marvel’s Daredevil
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Infinity War
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther – WINNER