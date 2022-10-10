50th anniversary reissue of Cat Stevens’ ‘Catch Bull at Four’ due in December

A&M Records/UMe

A remastered version of Cat Stevens‘ sixth studio album, 1972’s Catch Bull at Four, will be released on December 2 in multiple formats in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The album, which can be preordered now, will be available on CD, as a 180-gram vinyl LP and via digital formats. A limited-edition orange-vinyl version of the LP can be purchased exclusively at CatStevens.com, uDiscoverMusic.com and TheSoundofVinyl.us.

Released in September 1972, Catch Bull at Four was Stevens’ only album to top the Billboard 200. It featured one hit single, “Sitting,” which peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Arriving at the height of Stevens’ popularity, Catch Bull at Four found the British singer/songwriter reflecting on his fame and delving deeper into his spiritual beliefs. Musically, the album featured more complex production and a wider range of styles than his previous records.

“Contrary to the spiritual nature and theme of the album, Catch Bull at Four went straight to number one and became one of my biggest commercial accomplishments,” Stevens, who is now also known as Yusuf, notes. “It was scary! I feared it would divert me from my spiritual goal. That’s precisely why I followed it up with an album called Foreigner, which would sacrifice my newly acquired crown for a welcome return to obscurity.”

Catch Bull at Four was produced by founding Yardbirds member Paul Samwell-Smith, who also produced Stevens’ Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Sitting”

“Boy with a Moon & Star on His Head”

“Angelsea”

“Silent Sunlight”

“Can’t Keep It In”

“18th Avenue (Kansas City Nightmare)”

“Freezing Steel”

“O’Caritas”

“Sweet Scarlet”

“Ruins”

