‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ reaches new peak on ‘Billboard’s’ Top Album Sales char

Music fans just can’t seem to get enough of classic holiday tunes, and that’s especially true when it comes to the classic album A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The soundtrack, originally released in 1965 by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, just landed its highest position on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, at two, selling 17,000 copies last week. One week before it surpassed its previous high, moving from seven to five.

The album has always been popular over the holiday season. In fact, from 2012 to 2021 it has been the top-selling holiday album on vinyl. Of course, it may help that the album is available in 15 different vinyl editions, in varying colors and from different retailers.

Overall, the album has sold 4.3 million records since 1991, when Luminate started tracking sales. Of that number, 469,000 were from vinyl sales.

