A-ha announces vinyl box set celebrating debut album ‘Hunting High and Low’

A-ha is celebrating their 1985 debut album, Hunting High and Low, with a new vinyl box set. The six-LP set, dropping February 24, will be made up of the original album, including their huge hit “Take On Me” and “The Sun Always Shines On TV,” along with demos, extended versions, alternative mixes and B-sides.

“Recording Hunting High And Low was such a defining moment and an exciting time in our career and joint collaboration,” the band shares, “so revisiting this body of work now – more than 30 years later – feels like inspiration rather than obligation.”

The set will be housed in a collectable rigid slipcase box, along with a 64-page booklet with photography and liner notes. Fans can preorder it here.

Released in October 1985, Hunting High and Low has been certified Platinum in the United States and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Its hit single “Take On Me” went to number one in the U.S. and 14 other countries, with the iconic video being viewed more than 1.5 billion times on YouTube.

