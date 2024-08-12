A reunited Haircut 100 excited about upcoming U.S. tour: “I can’t remember it being this good”

Eighties pop band Haircut 100, best known for songs like “Love Plus One” and “Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl),” is getting ready to tour the U.S. with the original lineup for the first time in over 40 years, and frontman Nick Heyward and guitarist Graham Jones are looking forward to the trek.

“The best place for us is either on the stage or in the studio when we’re communicating with the audience, when we’ve got that interaction,” Jones tells ABC Audio. “What you get back from the audience is the reward for all the effort that we put in.”

The band first reunited in 2022. Nick says performing with his old bandmates has felt very organic, sharing, “I can’t remember it being this good.”

Jones adds that things are better now because there’s a new “level of maturity” in the band: “I think we’re kind of maybe paying more attention to each other, as opposed to getting caught up or swept up in the moment of being young pop stars.”

Jones says he’s specifically looking forward to playing for U.S. audiences again, because their reaction to the music is much different than that of U.K. fans.

“Americans seem to tend to listen to the music more than the other aspects. And when we come on stage, play our set and disappear, they go, ‘Christ, we didn’t realize they were that good,’” Jones notes. Heyward adds with a laugh, “No, that’s us, we don’t realize we were that good.”

Haircut 100 will be the special guest on Howard Jones and ABC‘s summer tour, which kicks off Aug. 14 in Redmond, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at haircut100.com.

