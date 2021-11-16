      Weather Alert

ABBA announces “Little Things,” the Swedish pop legends' first-ever holiday song

Nov 16, 2021 @ 5:00pm

Just in time for Christmas, ABBA has announced their first-ever holiday single. The Swedish superstars will officially release the song “Little Things” on December 3.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share the track’s official artwork, the band teased, “Christmas is around the corner — Take a look at the cover art for ABBA’s Christmas song ‘Little Things’ being released December 3d on CD. Maybe something for the Christmas stocking?”

The gentle song centers on the joy parents feel waking up on Christmas morning and imagining what it’ll be like to watch their children open presents under the tree.

“Little Things” is featured on ABBA’s new album, Voyage, which is their first in 40 years.  The track is available for pre-order now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

