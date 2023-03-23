106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

ABBA celebrating 50th anniversary of debut album ‘Ring Ring’

courtesy of UMe

It’s been 50 years since ABBA released their debut album, Ring Ring, and they are ready to celebrate.  

On May 19, the Swedish group will reissue Ring Ring on two-LP vinyl, remastered at Abbey Road Studios. In addition there will be a box set of five colored 7-inch singles, with each single also available individually as a 7-inch picture disc.

The five singles are:

“He Is Your Brother” / “Santa Rosa”
“People Need Love” / “Merry-Go-Round”
“Ring Ring” (English) / “She’s My Kind of Girl”
“Ring Ring” (Swedish) / “Åh, vilka tider”
“Love Isn’t Easy (But It Sure Is Hard Enough)” / “I Am Just A Girl”

Originally released in Sweden on March 23, 1973, the album was actually credited to Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Frida, as they hadn’t yet adopted the name ABBA. It wasn’t released in the U.S. until 1995.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

