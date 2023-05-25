106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

ABBA members shoot down reunion speculation

Share
OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images

Fans hoping to see ABBA reunite next year are apparently out of luck.

There’s been a lot of speculation that the group would get back together to perform at the 2024 Eurovision Song contest because, not only is it happening in their native Sweden, it’s also the 50th anniversary of when ABBA won Eurovision with their song “Waterloo.”

While that does sound like it would be the perfect time for a reunion, ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have already shut the speculation down.

“I don’t want to,” Andersson tells BBC Newsnight, “and if I don’t want to, the others won’t. It’s the same for all four of us — someone says, ‘no’ — it’s a no.”

Ulvaeus adds, “We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being onstage.”

ABBA won Eurovision with their classic song in 1974. Sweden then went on to win the contest an additional six times, with the most recent win coming just this year. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

“It was all kind of magical”: Belinda Carlisle says new pop EP ‘Kismet’ is aptly named
2

Gordon Lightfoot’s final album to be released in July
3

Village People threaten to sue Donald Trump over use of tribute band
4

Hear John Oates rework Hall & Oates’ classic “Maneater” as a reggae tune
5

New biography about The Mamas & the Papas coming in June

Recently Played

Losing My ReligionR.e.m.
3:51pm
Take Me Home Tonight (be My Baby)Eddie Money
3:43pm
Plush [single Edit]Stone Temple Pilots
3:39pm
Electric AvenueEddy Grant
3:35pm
I Want You To Want Me (live)Cheap Trick
3:26pm
View Full Playlist