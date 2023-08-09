106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

ABBA’s 1977 mockumentary, ‘ABBA: The Movie’, hitting theaters in September

Share
Trafalgar Releasing

ABBA fans will want to head to movie theaters in September for a special two-night screening of the band’s 1977 mockumentary, ABBA: The Movie.

The film, originally released in Sweden and Australia, was directed by Lasse Hallström. It follows ABBA on an Australian tour, with a subplot about a country DJ going to great lengths to snag an interview with the Swedish pop group. It features full-length performances of such ABBA classics as “Dancing Queen” “SOS,” “Waterloo” and more.

Trafalgar Releasing is holding the special screenings of a newly remastered version of the film. It will run in select cinemas worldwide on September 16 and 17. Tickets go on sale August 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

The Cure announces 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of ﻿’Show’﻿ live album
2

Huey Lewis & The News to celebrate 40th anniversary of ‘Sports’ with vinyl reissue
3

Cher’s new gelato brand officially launches July 28, with flavors like “Snap Out of It!”
4

Cher teases new Christmas album
5

Senate passes bill declaring August 3 Tony Bennett Day

Recently Played

Gotta Get AwayThe Offspring
3:13pm
Piano ManBilly Joel
3:08pm
How You Remind MeNickelback
3:05pm
Separate Ways (worlds Apart)Journey
2:57pm
U Cant Touch ThisMc Hammer
2:48pm
View Full Playlist