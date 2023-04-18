ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus hints at tour of hologram show ‘Voyages’

ABBA has been having huge success with their London hologram show Voyages, and it sounds like they are ready to expand to other countries.

In an interview with NME, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus opened up about plans for the show’s future — and it sounds like not only do they want to continue in London, they are definitely looking to bring it to other cities.

“We hope to stay in this venue for as long as we can. We hope they’ll have us for many years, and we might build other replicas of this in other places: Asia, Australia, North America,” he says. “There are lots and promoters and cities that we’re talking to at the moment about that.”

But should the show go on tour, it won’t happen so fast, with Björn saying it “would take at least two years to build” each production. “But there will be announcements towards the end of this year or the beginning of next about where we actually are going,” he adds. “That’s if we’re going somewhere, which we will.”

Björn also says there’s a chance the set list of the show may change a bit. “We did motion capture more songs that we have in this concert,” he explains. “There are songs in the pipeline which might be animated and ‘ABBA-tarred’ in the future. Who knows? There might be a new song every now and then somewhere – but I can’t give you any details as of right now.”

