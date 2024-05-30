106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

AC/DC, Chaka Khan, Mark Knopfler to be honored at UK’s Silver Clef charity gala

Dire Straits frontman Mark KnopflerAC/DC and Chaka Khan are among the honorees at this year’s Silver Clef Awards, a charity gala scheduled to take place July 5 in London.

The annual ceremony is presented by the charity Nordoff and Robbins, which provides music therapy to those “living with life-limiting illness, disability and isolation.”

Knopfler is being honored with the Icon Award. He says in a statement, “It’s a privilege to support an event that is directly part of such important music therapy work.”

He adds, “Nordoff and Robbins believes in sharing the value of music with everyone who needs it – that’s why I’m a longtime supporter and will continue to help raise funds so Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapists can continue their vital work.”

AC/DC is receiving the Legend Award at the event. Singer Brian Johnson says in a statement, “As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute.”

Chaka Khan is receiving the Global Impact Award. “I’m grateful for this beautiful honor to be part of the Nordoff and Robbins creative community, where the power of music is used to transform, inspire, and bring love to the world,” Khan says. “Music really does heal.”

The awards, which have been presented since 1976, have raised more than $16.5 million for Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapy services. Past honorees have included Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters and David Bowie.

