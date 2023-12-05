Adam Ant announces first U.S. tour in five years

Adam Ant is hitting the road next year for his first U.S. tour in five years.

The “Goody Too Shoes” singer just announced dates for his ANTMusic 2024 U.S. tour, featuring special guest The English Beat.

The trek kicks off March 21 in St. Louis, Missouri, with stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle and more. It wraps May 11 with an appearance at the Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at adam-ant.com.

