      Weather Alert

Al Stewart's popular 1978 album 'Time Passages' reissued as deluxe box set

Oct 20, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Esoteric Recordings

Al Stewart‘s hit 1978 album Time Passages has been reissued as a limited-edition four-disc box set featuring three CDs and a DVD-Audio disc.

The expanded collection’s CDs feature a newly remastered version of the album created by original producer Alan Parsons, single edits, 1977 demos, an album outtake called “Tonton Macoute,” and a full previously unreleased concert that Stewart played in October 1978 at a Chicago radio station.

In addition, the DVD boasts a new 5.1 surround-sound version and an original remastered stereo mix of Time Passages by Parsons.

The box set also comes with an illustrated 68-page book that includes an essay featuring an exclusive interview with Stewart, plus a replica promo poster and four postcards.

Released in September 1978, Time Passages was British singer/songwriter Stewart’s eighth studio album, and followed his 1976 breakthrough record Year of the Cat. Time Passages‘ title track became Stewart’s highest-charting single in the U.S., reaching #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart. A second single, “Song on the Radio,” peaked at #29 on the Hot 100.

The album reached #10 on the Billboard 200 and went on to be RIAA-certified Platinum for sales of one million copies in the U.S.

The Time Passages box set follows a similar deluxe reissue of Year of the Cat that was released earlier this year.

To order the Time Passages box set and check out its full track list, visit CherryRed.co.uk. A two-CD version of the reissue also is available.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie among initial presenters announced for 2021 Rock Hall ceremony
“Oh No!” Former President Trump has 'til the end of the day to respond to “Electric Avenue” copyright lawsuit
Billy Idol, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath among artists set to perform at 2021 Above Ground benefit concert
Archival Chuck Berry concert album, 'Live from Blueberry Hill,' recorded during the 2000s, due out in December
Former President Trump denies Eddy Grant's copyright-infringement claims over “Electric Avenue” use
Connect With Us Listen To Us On