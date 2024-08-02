All I want is a club hit: Def Leppard releases dance remixes of ‘Pyromania’ hit “Photograph”

Def Leppard is continuing the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Pyromania, this time highlighting the album’s hit tune “Photograph.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped a trio of “Photograph” remixes from DJ Armand Van Helden: a radio mix, extended club mix and instrumental mix.

Released in January 1983, Pyromania featured not only “Photograph,” but hit songs like “Rock of Ages” and “Foolin.” It reached #2 on the U.S. Album chart, sold 6 million copies in 1983 and went on to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for selling over 10 million copies.

Earlier this year, Def Leppard celebrated the 40th anniversary of Pyromania with the release of a four-CD + Blu-Ray box set featuring the original album and a full disc of unheard demos, as well as two live shows and a Blu-Ray featuring an Atmos mix of the album.

They are also celebrating the album on their Summer Stadium tour with Journey, with their set loaded with Pyromania tunes. The tour hits Toronto, Canada, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

