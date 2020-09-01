      Weather Alert

Alpha Cares, here are ways you can help!

Aug 31, 2020 @ 10:53pm

Thursday, August 27, Hurricane Laura moved through the entire State of Louisiana leaving great destruction in her wake.

While most of our immediate listening audience received power outages and downed limbs, many of our neighbors to the south in Louisiana have suffered devastating property damage and loss of life.

Alpha Media cares about our communities, and has compiled a list of caring organizations that are supplying much needed comfort to those affected. Please look through them and find one that you feel will do the most good. Some are requesting money, some volunteers and others supplies to aid in the ongoing crisis that has emerged.

Anything that you can do to help, is greatly appreciated!

The Salvation Army

Salvation Army disaster teams in Louisana and Texas are providing food, drinks, emotional & spiritual care and other emergency services in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Your donation helps keep The Salvation Army on the front-lines.

The American Red Cross

The Red Cross is already headed to the storm zone so the fastest way you can help is with a financial donation. You can make a $10 donation by texting LAURA to 90999. Other donation options include online giving at redcross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS. You can also check for potential volunteer opportunities.

Donate Blood

LifeShare Declares Emergency Blood Need Following Laura
Surgeries including organ transplants put at risk because of shortage

Donate to a Food Bank

Louisiana Food Banks

Texas Food Banks

Volunteer or Donate to the Cajun Navy

Cajun Navy

Save the Animals

Austin Pets Alive

 

