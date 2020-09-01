Alpha Cares, here are ways you can help!

Thursday, August 27, Hurricane Laura moved through the entire State of Louisiana leaving great destruction in her wake.
While most of our immediate listening audience received power outages and downed limbs, many of our neighbors to the south in Louisiana have suffered devastating property damage and loss of life.
Alpha Media cares about our communities, and has compiled a list of caring organizations that are supplying much needed comfort to those affected. Please look through them and find one that you feel will do the most good. Some are requesting money, some volunteers and others supplies to aid in the ongoing crisis that has emerged.
Anything that you can do to help, is greatly appreciated!
The Salvation Army
Salvation Army disaster teams in Louisana and Texas are providing food, drinks, emotional & spiritual care and other emergency services in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Your donation helps keep The Salvation Army on the front-lines.
The American Red Cross
The Red Cross is already headed to the storm zone so the fastest way you can help is with a financial donation. You can make a $10 donation by texting LAURA to 90999. Other donation options include online giving at redcross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS. You can also check for potential volunteer opportunities.
Donate Blood
LifeShare Declares Emergency Blood Need Following Laura
Surgeries including organ transplants put at risk because of shortage
Donate to a Food Bank
Louisiana Food Banks
Texas Food Banks
Volunteer or Donate to the Cajun Navy
Cajun Navy
Save the Animals
Austin Pets Alive