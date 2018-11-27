Amazon Gives Prime Members a Look at ‘Aquaman’ a Week Early

If you are an Amazon Prime Member, like most of us are, here’s some good news. You can see “Aquaman” five days before it’s released in (select) theaters.

On December 15, members can see the advanced screenings HERE!

Early reviews of “Aquaman” have been good. Some are even saying it’s the best DC movie since Dark Knight! Only time will tell if the move will be good for the film, but to gain buzz for the Christmas release is a pretty cool thing.

UPDATE: Tickets can be purchased now by heading to Amazon or heading straight to the Atom Tickets website. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can purchase up to ten tickets.