America co-founder Gerry Beckley debuts “Red And Blue” from upcoming self-titled release

America co-founder Gerry Beckley is getting a bit political in the latest preview of his upcoming self-titled solo album, which will be released June 28.

The artist has shared the new single “Red And Blue,” which takes on the political divide in our country.

“It’s something any of us who are politically aware can’t really avoid, to be honest,” Beckley, who has toured all 50 states with America, shares. “We were in red states as much as we were in blue states, and I like to think it was an opportunity for everyone to come together and put everything else aside and let’s let the music be the message this evening.”

He adds, “It was a lovely way to stay out of the line of fire, so to speak.”

You can listen to “Red And Blue” via digital outlets.

This is the third single Beckley has released from the album, following “Crazy” and “Well Worn Shoes.”

