America co-founder Gerry Beckley debuts second single from upcoming self-titled release

America co-founder Gerry Beckley is giving fans another preview of his upcoming self-titled solo album.

The artist has just shared the song “Well Worn Shoes,” the second track he’s released from the record, following the debut single, “Crazy.”

Beckley calls the tune “probably the closest I’ve ever come to something autobiographical,” with the lyrics reflecting Beckley’s struggle being away from his family while on tour.

You can listen to “Well Worn Shoes” via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Gerry Beckley, due out June 28, is Beckley’s 10th studio album.

“I’m proud of all (the albums),” he says. “But I really like this album a lot. I think the sum of all the parts is really great. And I can’t wait to do more.”

