America shares performance of “Sister Golden Hair” from upcoming live album

America is sharing another preview of their upcoming live album, America – Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975, dropping Sept. 6.

The band has just released a live performance of “Sister Golden Hair,” with the release coming one day before the 49th anniversary of the Hollywood Bowl show. This is the second song they’ve released from the album, following “Ventura Highway.”

You can listen to “Ventura Highway” now via digital outlets.

America – Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975 features performances from the band’s Aug. 3, 1975, concert at the famed California venue, where they were backed by a symphony conducted by The Beatles‘ producer George Martin.

The album was previously released as a Record Store Day exclusive, but will now be released digitally for the first time, as well as on CD and red vinyl.

The album is available for preorder now.

And fans still have a chance to catch America live. The band is currently on tour and plays Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at venturahighway.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.