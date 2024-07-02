America to release classic Hollywood Bowl concert in September

America is revisiting a classic concert for a new release.

America – Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975, dropping Sept. 6, features performances from the band’s Aug. 3, 1975, concert at the famed California venue, where they were backed by a symphony conducted by Beatles producer George Martin.

The album includes performances of such classics as “A Horse With No Name” and “Sister Golden Hair,” as well as “Ventura Highway,” which is available now via digital outlets.

“We’ve done thousands of shows throughout our career,” America’s Gerry Buckley shares, “but this special night with our dear friend and producer George Martin ranks near the very top of the list! Listen and enjoy!”

The album was previously released as a Record Store Day exclusive, but will now be released digitally for the first time, as well as on CD and red vinyl. The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.