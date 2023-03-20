Andy Taylor returning for next Duran Duran album

The next Duran Duran album will see the return of guitarist Andy Taylor. According to Guitar.com, while speaking at the Unforgettable Evening fundraiser for cancer research in Los Angeles, Duran Duran bassist John Taylor revealed that Andy is recording music for the band’s next release.

Discussing Andy’s revelation last year that he’s battling prostate cancer, John said, “When he dropped the bomb two days before the (Rock & Roll) Hall of Fame, it was really shocking and terribly sad. We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and he’s playing guitar.”

John says the record is expected to contain “a lot of cover songs,” noting they are “songs meaningful to us when we were kids. So having him be a part of that project is great.”

While the album is being recorded in Los Angeles and London, John says frontman Simon LeBon is heading to Ibiza to record with Andy.

“I kind of wish I was there,” he said. “I think it’ll be great. It’ll be really profound for them. They haven’t been in the studio together in maybe 10 to 20 years.”

