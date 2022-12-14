Artists cover Jim Croce “Walkin’ Back to Georgia” for a good cause

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A new cover of Jim Croce’s classic tune “Walkin’ Back to Georgia” has just been released to help raise money for Georgia Music Foundation. Butch Walker, Elizabeth Cook and Katie Pruitt team up for the new take on the song, ﻿﻿which appeared on his 1972 album, You Don’t Mess Around with Jim. They performed it live earlier this year at a benefit in Nashville.

“My parents used to listen to Jim Croce all the time in the house and I realized how they would always play ‘Walkin’ Back to Georgia’ on summer days when we were living in Cartersville,” Georgia native Walker tells Rolling Stone. “It brought a rush of memories back, and when we were getting ready to soundcheck I hit up Katie and Elizabeth and asked if they knew the song.”

He adds, “We thought it went over really well, so we all agreed that recording a version of it for the cause was the right thing to do.”

Like the benefit show, proceeds from the song will go to Georgia Music Foundation, a nonprofit that supports music education programs in the state.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.