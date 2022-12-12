ASCAP reveals its top holiday songs of 2022

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s hard to get away from holiday tunes — and there are certainly some that are more popular than others. So, which tunes are people listening to the most this year?

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers has just come out with its list of the Top 25 Holiday Songs of 2022, with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” written by Broadway composer Meredith Wilson, topping the list for the first time since 2019. Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters’ 1951 version is the most classic, but the tune has been recorded by the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, and Megan Trainor.

Coming in at two is “Sleigh Ride,” written by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish, followed by “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” written by Johnny Marks, and “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” written by Jule Styne, at three.

And of course, these days there’s no escaping Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You.” The track, which she wrote with Walter Afanasieff, reenters the Top 10 this year at nine. And new to the Top 25 is Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree,” which she wrote with Greg Kurstin, landing at 22.

Top 10 Christmas Songs of 2022

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” “Sleigh Ride” “A Holly Jolly Christmas” “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” “Jingle Bell Rock” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” “All I Want for Christmas Is You” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

