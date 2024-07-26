B-52s’ Kate Pierson announces new solo album, ‘Radios and Rainbows’

B-52s founding member Kate Pierson is set to drop the new solo album Radios and Rainbows on Sept. 20. The album is Kate’s first solo album since her solo debut, 2015’s Guitars and Microphones.

“It’s an eclectic group of songs, anthems, dance things, a disco song,” Kate shares. “Overall, the album has an upbeat vibe because I wanted to put out something positive in these dark times. I wanted to make it fun!”

As a preview of what to expect, Kate has released the new single “Evil Love,” with a video descried as “think Lana Turner gone punk.”

Kate says the tune’s “a feel-good song about revenge. A film-noir style short story,” adding, “It’s atmospheric – and it’s danceable!”

Radios and Rainbows also includes the tune “Every Day is Halloween,” which Kate co-wrote with Sia and released in October.

And it sounds like fans will soon get to hear Kate perform these songs live, as she says she plans to hit the road and play some intimate venues, which will allow her to “let the emotions and the feelings of the songs come through, showcasing my vocals.”

So far no tour dates have been announced.

