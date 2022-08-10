106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Bangles frontwoman Susannah Hoffs to publish debut novel in 2023

Share

Little, Brown

Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs is going from walking like an Egyptian to writing like an author: She’s publishing her first novel, This Bird Has Flown, next spring.

The book is about a washed-up pop singer who finds new inspiration when she falls in love with an Oxford literature professor she meets on a plane to London. Helen Fielding, who wrote Bridget Jones’ Diary, calls the book a “sexy, page-turning treat.”

Susannah tells Entertainment Weekly, “I decided to make my protagonist a musician and songwriter because it’s a job I know well … I also wanted to give readers a peek behind the curtain of what it’s like to face an audience with your heart thumping so loudly you fear they can hear it, too — and then, somehow, to find your voice.”

The “Eternal Flame” singer adds that she found the novel-writing process “truly exhilarating,” adding, “It was permission to escape into my fictional world with my characters, as though I’d gone through a portal into another world. … It was essentially like playing with dolls in my imagination.”

This Bird Has Flown — presumably titled after the Beatles song “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” — arrives April 4, 2023.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Get Your JACK fm Stay Distant - Feed America T-Shirt NOW!
2

Patterson Nissan
3

106.5 JACK fm on Alexa!
4

Spring 2020 Cash Contest Rules
5

We See You, We Want To Hear You

Recently Played

Piano ManBilly Joel
11:21am
EpicFaith No More
11:09am
Hit Me With Your Best ShotPat Benatar
11:06am
UnwellMatchbox Twenty
11:03am
SeptemberEarth Wind And Fire
10:59am
View Full Playlist