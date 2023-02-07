106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Barbra Streisand releasing memoir in November

Share
Barbra Streisand releasing memoir in November

Viking

We’re about to learn a whole lot more about Barbra Streisand. The 80-year-old icon is set to release her memoir, My Name is Barbra, on November 7.

According to the book’s publisher, Babs “tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career,” including growing up in Brooklyn, her early struggles, her breakout performance in Funny Girl and more. “The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” the publisher says.

My Name is Barbra will delve into her achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, songwriter, philanthropist and more, and will touch on her friendships with big names like Marlon Brando and Madeline Albright, as well as her relationship with husband James Brolin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Joan Jett to appear in Workday Super Bowl ad
2

Cher pens op-ed for ‘Newsweek’ calling for help protecting Armenians against “murderous regimes”
3

Dion sells catalog to Reservoir Media
4

Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins, Christine McVie remembered & more
5

Neil Diamond gets birthday serenade from cast of ‘A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical’

Recently Played

SomedaySugar Ray
12:38am
Money For NothingDire Straits
12:34am
One WeekBarenaked Ladies
12:31am
RenegadeStyx
12:25am
The MiddleJimmy Eat World
12:22am
View Full Playlist