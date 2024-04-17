Barbra Streisand to release “Love Will Survive” from Peacock series ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’

We’re about to get a brand new song from Barbra Streisand.

The legendary singer is set to release “Love Will Survive” on April 25, a song she recorded for the upcoming Peacock limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which premieres May 2.

The track, which will serve as the end title for the series, is the first song Streisand has ever recorded for a TV series.

“Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing ‘Love Will Survive’ in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago,” Streisand says. “And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay, follows the love and survival story of a prisoner at the Auschwitz concentration camp who falls in love with a fellow prisoner he meets while tattooing her identification number on her arm.

