Barbra Streisand’s memoir: Brando, Brolin, her nose and more

Maybe Barbra Streisand‘s memoir isn’t as shocking as Britney Spears‘ book, but it certainly has more stories, as the 81-year-old diva opens up about her legendary life and career.

The memoir, My Name is Barbra, is out November 7, but People magazine has published a few excerpts:

On her famous nose:

In the prologue, she writes, “Sometimes I feel like my nose got more press than I did … After all these years, I’m still hurt by the insults and can’t quite believe the praise.”

In another chapter, she writes, “I had already been told by several people that I should get a nose job and cap my teeth. I thought, ‘Isn’t my talent enough?’ … and who knew what it might do to my voice?“

On her relationship with Marlon Brando:

Streisand writes that when she met the famous actor, “He looked into my eyes and said, ‘I’d like to f*** you.’ I was taken aback. ‘That sounds awful,’ I said. After a moment of thought, he said, ‘Okay. Then I’d like to go to a museum with you.’ ‘Now that’s very romantic. I’d like that.’”

On the Hollywood pay gap:

Streisand writes that when she was making Meet the Fockers with Dustin Hoffman, “I was definitely hurt when I found out that Dustin was getting three times as much as me, plus a tiny percentage, which is significant on a movie that made $520 million.” The studio head ended up giving her a bonus, she adds.

On her husband, James Brolin:

“I think the real reason our relationship has endured is that we’re both willing to work at it. Jim and I are very different. As he’s said to me, ‘You’re an expert at looking for what’s wrong, while I’m just happy to wake up in the morning.’”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.