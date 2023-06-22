106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Barry Gibb & Dionne Warwick among the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors recipients

The Bee Gees Barry Gibb and Dionne Warwick are among the artists who’ll be celebrated at the 46th edition of the Kennedy Center Honors gala. This year’s other honorees include comedian Billy Crystal, rapper/actress Queen Latifah and opera singer Renée Fleming.

“This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original,” Deborah F. RutterKennedy Center president, states. “Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world.”

Gibb, who along with his brothers Robin and Maurice helped popularize disco in the ’70s thanks to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, called the recognition “a wonderful honor.” 

“It’s hard to be proud and humble at the same time. It is one of the most special moments in my life and something that I will always cherish,” Gibb shared. “Thank you to all those who made this dream a reality. I wish my brothers were here so that they could’ve shared in this special moment.”

Warwick, known for such hits as “Say A Little Prayer” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” said she’s “exceptionally happy” to receive the honor this year. She notes, “It’s very exciting to be recognized for my contributions to the music industry for the past 60 years.”

The 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors gala, hosted by Gloria Estefan, will take place December 3 in Washington, DC, with the celebration airing later on CBS.

