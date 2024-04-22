106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Barry Manilow sets performance record at New York’s Radio City Music Hall

By now, most people know that Billy Joel has played the most performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden. But a new record has just been set at another iconic New York venue: Radio City Music Hall.

On Saturday, April 20, Barry Manilow notched the record for the most lifetime concert performances at Radio City: 42. During the show, Barry was presented with a plaque commemorating the achievement by the Radio City Rockettes.

Manilow’s ongoing residency at Radio City started in May 2023 with five sold-out shows; he just wrapped up five more, which ran from April 17 to April 21. He’ll be back in October to do an additional five shows, after which he’ll have done 48 performances at Radio City.

“Radio City Music Hall is one of the greatest venues in the world,” Barry said in a statement. “What a thrill and an honor to receive this distinction.”

Barry returns to Las Vegas in May to resume his residency show at the Westgate Resort & Casino. He’ll then start a long run of shows in London, billed as his final ones in that city. He also has various U.S. arena dates scheduled throughout the summer.

