Barry Manilow’s musical ‘Harmony’ coming to Broadway

Barry Manilow’s musical is finally coming to Broadway. Harmony, which Manilow wrote with Bruce Sussman, will make its Broadway debut this fall, with previews at the Barrymore Theatre starting October 18 and opening night set for November 19. 

“Broadway is where we always dreamed we would be,” Manilow and Sussman share. “Dreams really do come true!”

The musical, which had a sold-out run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, is directed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. It tells the true story of what happened to the Comedian Harmonists, an all-male German harmony ensemble in the ’20s and ’30s, who were international superstars until the rise of the Nazi regime.

Tickets for Harmony are on sale now.

