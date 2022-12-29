106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Belinda Carlisle hints at new music coming next year

Looks like we may be getting new music from The Go-Go’s next year. Frontwoman Belinda Carlisle announced the news in a New Year’s Eve-related tweet that featured a throwback NYE performance.

The singer posted a video clip of her performing her solo single “I Get Weak” for an MTV special in 1987, writing, “It’s hard to believe that this was 35 years ago! But hey, great music never goes out of style!”

She then added, “We have new music coming out next year that I’m very excited about.” The fact that she wrote “we” and not “I” seems to indicate she’s referring to her band.

