Bette Midler joins TikTok: “I wanna be at the party, too”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Bette Midler is the latest celebrity to join TikTok.

The singer/actress actually opened her account in the beginning of July, but she just shared her first video addressing her fans.

“Hi everybody, I’m on TikTok, yes I am and I’ll tell you why, because everybody on that platform is hilarious,” she said. “I wanna be at that party, too.” 

Midler captioned the video, “The Divine Miss M has entered the chat… What should we dish about first? Who should I follow? TELL ME.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram Midler shared a song about the upcoming Republican National Convention, which begins in Milwaukee on July 15. She added several hashtags, including #SaveOurDemocracy and #GetItTogetherFolks.

