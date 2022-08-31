Billy Gibbons says ZZ Top’s shows with Jeff Beck & Ann Wilson will be “a very interesting gathering”

Jeff Beck and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in 2009; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

ZZ Top has more than two dozen upcoming U.S. shows scheduled this fall as part of the famed Texas trio’s 2022 Raw Whiskey Tour.

Among the concerts are six late-September dates that will feature British rock-guitar legend Jeff Beck as an opening act; the first three also will include a set by Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson.

ZZ Top singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons notes that he’s performed with both Beck and Wilson before and says it’s possible that they may all end up onstage together during the upcoming shows, which are scheduled to take place in three different Texas cities — on September 23 in Del Valle, September 24 in Dallas and September 25 in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands.

“[I]t’s going to be a very interesting gathering, having an expanded lineup on the stage,” Gibbons tells ABC Audio. “Let’s go for it.”

Gibbons also reveals that he recently had a conversation with Beck, one of his guitar heroes, who mentioned a couple of ZZ Top songs he was hoping to jam on with the group.

“He said, ‘Listen … I’ve been polishing my chops. I got ‘La Grange’ down,’” Gibbons reports. “He said, ‘Can we do “Rough Boy”?’ I said, ‘Well, we’ve done it in the past … There’s no reason why we can’t stretch it out.’”

ZZ Top’s upcoming U.S. tour dates are mapped out from a September 17 concert in Catoosa, Oklahoma, through a November 13 show in Pompano Beach, Florida. The band’s 2022 itinerary winds down with a five-date Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort, scheduled from December 3 to December 10.

Check out the band’s full schedule at ZZTop.com.

