Bob Dylan, Lionel Richie and more headlining the Montreux Jazz Festival

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan and Lionel Richie are among the many headliners booked for the 57th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, which runs from June 30 to July 15 on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

Dylan is booked to headline July 1, with his Rough and Rowdy Ways show, named after his 2020 album, while Richie will headline July 3.

Other headliners include Nile Rodgers & ChicSimply RedSeal, Buddy Guy and Joe BonamassaChris Isaak, Mavis Staples and Norah Jones, Seal and more.

A public sale is set to kick off Thursday, April 6 at noon local time. A complete schedule of artists can be found at montreuxjazzfestival.com.

